Erling Haaland e de neoprit! Marchează pe bandă rulantă la Manchester City și a depășit recordul lui Wayne Rooney - Antena Sport

Erling Haaland e de neoprit la Manchester City Erling Haaland of Manchester City celebrates his goal making it 1-1 during the Manchester City FC v Brentford FC English Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England, United Kingdom on 14 September 2024 Manchester City FC v Brentford FC, Etihad Stadium, Manchester, United Kingdom - 14 Sep 2024,Image: 907599138, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Editorial use only. All images are copyright Every Second Media Limited. No images may be reproduced without prior permission. All rights reserved. Premier League and Football League images are subject to licensing agreements with Football DataCo Limited., Model Release: no

Erling Haaland/ Profimedia