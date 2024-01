Marius Șumudică, reacție categorică după ce Gaziantep a ajuns la cinci meciuri consecutive fără victorie - Antena Sport

GAZIANTEP, TURKEY - NOVEMBER 09: Head coach Marius Sumudica of Gaziantep FK gestures during the Turkish Super Lig soccer match between Gaziantep FK and Galatasaray, at Kalyon Stadium in Gaziantep, Turkey on November 09, 2019. Kerem Kocalar / Anadolu Agency/ABACAPRESS.COM | BRAA20191109_376 Gaziantep Turquie Turkey