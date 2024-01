Gigi Becali i-a decis viitorul lui Vali Creţu: "Numai din respect ţin! A fost loial faţă de noi!" - Antena Sport

George Becali, the owner of the Romanian soccer team FCSB, announces that this is the last press conference he will ever hold, that he is retiring from football and wants to sell the team, unhappy with the way was refereed his team's last match and about the way the Romanian Football Federation manages Romanian football, saying "I can not fight with all the tyranny in Romania, I can not fight, especially as they have the state powers, which are, I fought I did jail, I give glory to the Lord that I did only so much that I did not realize what I got myself into, I went into the fire as a fool, of' goodbye, I withdrew, I no longer have business with them" during a press conference held in his palace in Bucharest. George Becali to Sell FCSB Soccer Team, Bucharest, Romania - 24 Apr 2023,Image: 771643085, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no